Wisconsin awards nearly $9M for drug treatment services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has awarded nearly $9 million to provide treatment services to combat opioid and stimulant drug use in the state, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Jan. 14.

Twenty-three county health agencies and five tribal nations will receive portions of the $8.9 million distribution.

Each recipient received funding based on the level of need for treatment services. More than 2,100 people are expected to receive treatment services as a result of these grant awards.

In southeastern Wisconsin, just over $3.3 million was distributed to seven counties:

Jefferson County: $187,042

Kenosha County: $378,392

Milwaukee County: $1,548,462

Racine County: $172,000

Sheboygan County: $153,500

Washington County: $337,700

Waukesha County: $533,904

Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Walworth counties did not receive any funding.

"The problem use of opioids and stimulants is an epidemic in Wisconsin," said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. "These grant awards enable our county and tribal partners to expand access to help those who need it most, giving them hope and healing, as we continue our collective work to build healthy communities."

All of the grant recipients are connecting people struggling with opioids to medication-assisted treatment.

Medication-assisted treatment involves one of the three Food and Drug Administration-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder -- buprenorphine products, methadone, and naltrexone -- as well as therapy and other supports.

Research shows medication-assisted treatment is the most effective way to treat opioid use disorder, according to a news release from the governor's office.

These grant awards are funded by Wisconsin’s share of the State Opioid Response Grant Program managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition to providing funding for unmet treatment needs, Wisconsin’s State Opioid Response Grant Program includes investments in prevention activities, harm reduction strategies, other efforts to expand access to treatment services, and recovery support services.

For information on treatment services for harmful substance use in your community, connect with the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline by calling 211 or visiting addictionhelpwi.org.