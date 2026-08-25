Wisconsin August primary election results to be certified Tuesday

The Brief The Wisconsin Elections Commission chair certifies primary results today. David Crowley and Tom Tiffany actively campaign across Wisconsin. Marquette Law School releases its first post-primary poll tomorrow.



The chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission will certify the results of the August primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

What we know:

It comes after nearly two weeks of canvassing to ensure all of your votes were accurately counted. Once certified, the results become official.

Meanwhile, the nominees for governor are hard at work campaigning. David Crowley was in Menasha on Monday, highlighting his stance on healthcare.

Tom Tiffany will be in Hales Corners on Tuesday with plans to reveal more details about his economic agenda.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Marquette Law School is set to release its first poll results since the primary. So far – other polls – such as Platform Communications’ Badger Battleground Poll show Crowley with a slight lead over Tiffany.

Related article

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.