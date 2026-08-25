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Wisconsin August primary election results to be certified Tuesday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Election
Published August 25, 2026 8:04 AM CDT
Published August 25, 2026 8:04 AM CDT
Election commission to certify results from Wisconsin August primary election
Election commission to certify results from Wisconsin August primary election

Election commission to certify results from Wisconsin August primary election

Results from the August primary election are expected to be certified on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The next Marquette Law School Poll will be released on Wednesday. 

The Brief

    • The Wisconsin Elections Commission chair certifies primary results today.
    • David Crowley and Tom Tiffany actively campaign across Wisconsin.
    • Marquette Law School releases its first post-primary poll tomorrow.

MILWAUKEE - The chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission will certify the results of the August primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 25. 

What we know:

It comes after nearly two weeks of canvassing to ensure all of your votes were accurately counted. Once certified, the results become official.

Meanwhile, the nominees for governor are hard at work campaigning. David Crowley was in Menasha on Monday, highlighting his stance on healthcare. 

Tom Tiffany will be in Hales Corners on Tuesday with plans to reveal more details about his economic agenda.

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The Marquette Law School is set to release its first poll results since the primary. So far – other polls – such as Platform Communications’ Badger Battleground Poll show Crowley with a slight lead over Tiffany.

Related

Wisconsin governor race: Candidates differ on data center guardrails
article

Wisconsin governor race: Candidates differ on data center guardrails

Data centers are heating up in the race for Wisconsin governor. The issue is already hitting your TVs, with Republican Tom Tiffany’s new ads calling his Democratic opponent "Data Center David Crowley," while Crowley fires back.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, David Crowley, Tom Tiffany, Marquette Law School and Platform Communications.

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