Wisconsin athlete runs Great World Race for homeless veterans

The Brief Milwaukee runner QuHarrison Terry is taking on seven marathons in seven days across seven continents. The Great World Race begins Sunday in Antarctica and concludes in Miami if he finishes. Terry has raised $3,000 so far to support organizations helping homeless veterans.



QuHarrison Terry is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He's across the world in Cape Town, South Africa, before embarking on one of the most difficult endurance challenges ever. And he's doing it all for homeless veterans.

Running for a reason

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"Nicolet High School gave me the fighting spirit," said Terry.

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More than 8,000 miles away, Terry remembers his cross-country roots at Nicolet High School as he gets ready to run seven marathons, starting in Antarctica Sunday. He's one of 70 runners running the Great World Race.

"I am going to be enduring several miles but when I come home, there are going to be a lot of veterans that won’t be walking those miles by themselves trying to figure out what it looks like when they return home," said Terry.

Terry is raising money for Veterans Empowerment Organization and the Vigilant Torch Foundation to help veterans and their families get a home. He said his grandfather served in the Army, along with a few family members who served.

"These people went out, and they serve our country, and they go, come back and don’t even have a place to go and call home," said Terry.

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As he attempts to run 183.4 miles, it comes just in time for Veterans Day.

The race starts on Sunday in Antarctica. So far, Terry has raised $3,000 for homeless veterans.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.