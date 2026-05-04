Wisconsin April 2026 severe weather; damage assessments begin

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The Brief Federal, state, and local officials are conducting assessments following severe April storms, tornadoes, and flooding across dozens of Wisconsin counties. The process evaluates both Individual Assistance for residential property damage and Public Assistance for infrastructure repairs, such as roads, bridges, and debris removal. The state has until May 23 to analyze this data and determine if the damage meets the threshold to request a formal federal disaster declaration.



Federal, state and local officials have begun joint preliminary damage assessments (JPDAs) after severe storms and flooding in April that caused devastation and destruction in communities across Wisconsin.

A news release says this coordinated effort marks a critical step to determine the extent of damage and validate initial damage assessments conducted by the counties.

Assessing the damage

What we know:

The JPDA is being conducted for both Individual Assistance and Public Assistance for counties, one tribal nation and state agencies affected by the storms, tornadoes and flooding during April 13-23. The JPDA for Individual Assistance began last week, and the JPDA for Public Assistance is slated to begin next week.

The JPDA for Individual Assistance reviews data to determine the impact on homes and residents. Some of the information being looked at included property details, photographic type of damage that occurred, and impact on residents.

Counties being reviewed for Individual Assistance include:

Bayfield

Brown

Buffalo

Clark

Jackson

Jefferson

Juneau

Kenosha

Manitowoc

Marathon

Milwaukee

Oconto

Outagamie

Racine

Rock

Sauk

Vernon

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

Waupaca

Winnebago

The JPDA for Public Assistance will review data on the storm, tornado or flooding impacts to public infrastructure. This could include debris removal costs, impacts to roads or bridges, public park repairs, and certain nonprofits.

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Counties being reviewed for Public Assistance include:

Bayfield

Brown

Clark

Door

Iowa

Jackson

Jefferson

Juneau

Kenosha

Kewaunee

Manitowoc

Marathon

Oconto

Outagamie

Racine

Rock

Sauk

Vernon

Waupaca

How the process works

Dig deeper:

The process begins with a FEMA desk review of the information collected during the initial damage assessments that occurred in impacted counties. This step minimizes the need for onsite visits and prioritizes areas needing further assessment.

It is important to note JPDAs do not look at every damaged home but use sampling methods to develop an accurate picture of overall impacts.

After this process concludes, it will be up to the state after analyzing the data, if there are grounds to request a federal declaration. The deadline for Wisconsin to submit a declaration request is May 23.

What homeowners need to know

What you can do:

During the field assessments, you are not required to be present, and assistance eligibility is not affected whether you are home during the PDA site visit.

Team members will be clearly identified and have photo identification.

Teams do not enter your home.

PDA teams do not use contractors or ask for payment.

There will be multiple teams working across the impacted areas.

If possible, secure pets indoors if there is a team outside your home.

Residents should contact their homeowners, flood or rental insurance agent to learn if their damage is covered, and if so, by how much.

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If you haven’t already, report any damage to your home from the April storms or flooding to 211 Wisconsin. This can be done by calling 211 or visiting the 211 Wisconsin Damage Report site.