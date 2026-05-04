Wisconsin April 2026 severe weather; damage assessments begin
MADISON, Wis. - Federal, state and local officials have begun joint preliminary damage assessments (JPDAs) after severe storms and flooding in April that caused devastation and destruction in communities across Wisconsin.
A news release says this coordinated effort marks a critical step to determine the extent of damage and validate initial damage assessments conducted by the counties.
Assessing the damage
What we know:
The JPDA is being conducted for both Individual Assistance and Public Assistance for counties, one tribal nation and state agencies affected by the storms, tornadoes and flooding during April 13-23. The JPDA for Individual Assistance began last week, and the JPDA for Public Assistance is slated to begin next week.
The JPDA for Individual Assistance reviews data to determine the impact on homes and residents. Some of the information being looked at included property details, photographic type of damage that occurred, and impact on residents.
Counties being reviewed for Individual Assistance include:
- Bayfield
- Brown
- Buffalo
- Clark
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Juneau
- Kenosha
- Manitowoc
- Marathon
- Milwaukee
- Oconto
- Outagamie
- Racine
- Rock
- Sauk
- Vernon
- Walworth
- Washington
- Waukesha
- Waupaca
- Winnebago
The JPDA for Public Assistance will review data on the storm, tornado or flooding impacts to public infrastructure. This could include debris removal costs, impacts to roads or bridges, public park repairs, and certain nonprofits.
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Counties being reviewed for Public Assistance include:
- Bayfield
- Brown
- Clark
- Door
- Iowa
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Juneau
- Kenosha
- Kewaunee
- Manitowoc
- Marathon
- Oconto
- Outagamie
- Racine
- Rock
- Sauk
- Vernon
- Waupaca
How the process works
Dig deeper:
The process begins with a FEMA desk review of the information collected during the initial damage assessments that occurred in impacted counties. This step minimizes the need for onsite visits and prioritizes areas needing further assessment.
It is important to note JPDAs do not look at every damaged home but use sampling methods to develop an accurate picture of overall impacts.
After this process concludes, it will be up to the state after analyzing the data, if there are grounds to request a federal declaration. The deadline for Wisconsin to submit a declaration request is May 23.
What homeowners need to know
What you can do:
During the field assessments, you are not required to be present, and assistance eligibility is not affected whether you are home during the PDA site visit.
- Team members will be clearly identified and have photo identification.
- Teams do not enter your home.
- PDA teams do not use contractors or ask for payment.
- There will be multiple teams working across the impacted areas.
- If possible, secure pets indoors if there is a team outside your home.
Residents should contact their homeowners, flood or rental insurance agent to learn if their damage is covered, and if so, by how much.
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If you haven’t already, report any damage to your home from the April storms or flooding to 211 Wisconsin. This can be done by calling 211 or visiting the 211 Wisconsin Damage Report site.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.