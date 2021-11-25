Expand / Collapse search

Amish buggy rear-ended in Wisconsin; 9 injured

By AP Author
Published 
News
Associated Press

LITTLE BLACK, Wis. - Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at "highway speeds," authorities said.

The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Ten people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road.

The release said eight of the nine people injured had "significant injuries" and were transported for medical care. Their conditions are not known.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving, authorities said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Waukesha parade attack: Thanksgiving somber as community heals
article

Waukesha parade attack: Thanksgiving somber as community heals

As the community continues to grieve the tragic events of Sunday's Christmas parade, it was a somber Thanksgiving for Waukesha on Thursday.

Fatal train accident in Waukesha; pedestrian struck
article

Fatal train accident in Waukesha; pedestrian struck

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Waukesha on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Milwaukee house fire: Family displaced, firefighters injured

Firefighters on Thursday, Nov. 25 responded to the scene of a fire near 15th and North in Milwaukee.