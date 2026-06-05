WIS 20 resurfacing project in the Village of East Troy begins June 8
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EAST TROY, Wis. - Wisconsin has approved an $873,000 resurfacing and improvement project along WIS 20 (North Street), between Townline Road and Edwards Street, in the Village of East Troy.
Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8.
WIS 20 resurfacing
What we know:
Improvements to WIS 20 are expected to include the following
- Resurface WIS 20 (North Street) within project limits
- New signing and pavement marking
- Improve drainage at the WIS 20 and Thomas Drive intersection
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Officials say this project will be completed in stages:
- Stage 1: Traffic will be maintained in both directions on WIS 20
- Stage 2: Traffic will be detoured for paving operations.Posted detour will utilize County ES (Main Street) and County N.
- Posted detour will utilize County ES (Main Street) and County N.
Local access will be maintained.
Work is scheduled for completion by late summer 2026. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Learn much more about the WIS 20 project.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.