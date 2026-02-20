Expand / Collapse search

Winterfest in Cedarburg; cozy alpine vibes with mountain-style activities

Published  February 20, 2026 8:04am CST
Out and About
Cedarburg’s Winterfest

Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect when it comes to the food and fun at this year’s event.

    • Celebrate winter in style at one of the area’s best events for shopping, dining, and entertainment.
    • Brian Kramp is inside the Cedar Creek Settlement with a preview of Cedarburg’s annual Winterfest.

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Get ready to celebrate cozy alpine vibes with mountain-style activities in historic downtown Cedarburg during this weekend’s Winterfest. Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect when it comes to the food and fun at this year’s event.

Shopping, dining, and entertainment

Brian Kramp is inside the Cedar Creek Settlement with a preview of Cedarburg’s annual Winterfest.

Cedar Creek Apothecary

Brian Kramp is at the perfect spot to keep you healthy all winter long.

The Anvil Pub & Grille

Brian Kramp is at The Anvil Pub & Grille, where they’re serving up warm, hearty chili on a custom-carved ice bar.

Community-supported festival

Brian Kramp has details on this community-supported festival that’s a local tradition for businesses and guests.

Annual Winterfest celebration

Grab the family and head to Cedarburg this Saturday and Sunday for their annual Winterfest celebration! 

