Winter weather advisory for southeast Wisconsin; what you need to know
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the northern half of the FOX6 viewing area from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10. Wet snow is expected to fall in the impacted counties. Officials say commuters should plan on allowing more time to get where they need to be as road conditions will be slippery. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 511.
The impacted counties in the FOX6 viewing area include:
- Sheboygan
- Ozaukee
- Fond du Lac
- Washington
- Dodge
Winter weather advisory
What we know:
Mixed precipitation will move in from the west after 5pm on Tuesday. Precipitation will likely fall as snow across the advisory area, with rain and some wintry mix farther south. There is a possibility of freezing rain at times. Expect impacts to Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning's commute.
A mix of rain and snow will begin after 5pm, really filling after 7pm.
2-4" of snowfall accumulation will be possible within the advisory area, with lesser amounts farther south, due to the potential of more wintry mix and rain south.
Exact snowfall totals and amount of rain/mix will be heavily dependent on the storm track. If the storm stays north, moving through Duluth and Green Bay, southern Wisconsin will see rain south and snow north. If the storm track dips south, moving through Minneapolis and Milwaukee, there will be a better chance for snow rather than rain.
