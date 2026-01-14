Winter weather advisory in effect for southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for the following areas: Ozaukee County, Racine County, Jefferson County, Waukesha County, Sheboygan County, Kenosha County, Fond Du Lac County, Milwaukee County, Walworth County, Dodge County, Washington County.
What we know:
A strong Arctic cold front is sweeping through southern Wisconsin this morning with bursts of snow and sharply colder air behind it. Snow amounts today are minor, but wind and falling temperatures will make it feel much colder.
After a brief break tonight, another round of light snow is possible Thursday night, followed by a prolonged stretch of cold weather with occasional snow showers into next week.
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.