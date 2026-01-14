Winter weather advisory in effect for southeast Wisconsin

article

The Brief A winter weather advisory is in effect for southeast Wisconsin Wednesday. Snow amounts today are minor, but wind and falling temperatures will make it feel much colder. After a brief break tonight, another round of light snow is possible Thursday night.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for the following areas: Ozaukee County, Racine County, Jefferson County, Waukesha County, Sheboygan County, Kenosha County, Fond Du Lac County, Milwaukee County, Walworth County, Dodge County, Washington County.

What we know:

A strong Arctic cold front is sweeping through southern Wisconsin this morning with bursts of snow and sharply colder air behind it. Snow amounts today are minor, but wind and falling temperatures will make it feel much colder.

After a brief break tonight, another round of light snow is possible Thursday night, followed by a prolonged stretch of cold weather with occasional snow showers into next week.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media