Winter Realms won't return to Lake Geneva this winter

The Brief Winter Realms will be taking a break from Lake Geneva this winter. This decision comes in light of the record-breaking warm weather experienced in the area over the last few years. While the winter attraction is taking a hiatus this winter, Ice Castles hopes to bring a fresh experience back to Lake Geneva soon.



The decision comes after several years of record-breaking warm weather in the area, which has made it difficult to maintain the attraction, the company said.

"It has been a true pleasure to host our enchanting winter attraction at Geneva National, where we have had the joy of creating lasting memories for families and friends over the years. We are incredibly thankful for the support received and the happiness we have shared with the thousands of guests," said Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles.

The company plans to spend the next year focusing on innovating a concept that lives up to the standards guests expect and hope to return to Lake Geneva in the future.