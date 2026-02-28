Warm up at the Winter Farmers' Market inside Brookfield Square Mall

Hundreds of different vendors will be inside staying warm today for the Brookfield Winter Farmers' Market. Organizer Evan Nevels joined FOX6 WakeUp live from Brookfield Square Mall with everything you need to know.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Just because it's winter, it doesn't mean you still can't buy fresh produce from local growers.
The Brookfield Winter Farmers' Market sets up Saturdays in the food court at Brookfield Square Mall from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
It will be open every Saturday through the end of April.
There will be ample parking, convenient access, and many vendors and products to check out each week.
