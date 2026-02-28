Warm up at the Winter Farmers' Market inside Brookfield Square Mall

Just because it's winter, it doesn't mean you still can't buy fresh produce from local growers.

The Brookfield Winter Farmers' Market sets up Saturdays in the food court at Brookfield Square Mall from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

It will be open every Saturday through the end of April.

There will be ample parking, convenient access, and many vendors and products to check out each week.

