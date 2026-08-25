Winning Powerball tickets sold in Brown Deer, Beaver Dam

article

The Brief Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Monday, Aug. 24 drawing. A $100,000 ticket was sold in Brown Deer and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Beaver Dam. Also, a winning $146,000 Badger 5 ticket was sold in Dorchester.



A handful of winning lottery tickets were sold in Wisconsin on Monday, Aug. 24, including two Powerball tickets and a Badger 5 ticket.

Powerball

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, two big wins came from the Monday night Powerball drawing. A winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Otto's Wine Cask in Brown Deer and a winning $50,000 ticket was sold at The Market in Beaver Dam.

Both winning Powerball tickets matched four of five (3-16-33-38-68) numbers and the Powerball (2). The $100,000 ticket was a $50,000 win, but the ticket included the $1 Power Play, multiplying the prize by 2X.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

From the last six drawings, five winning tickets of $50,000 or more have been purchased in Wisconsin.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets are $2 and must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. The odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. With the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn on Monday night were 1:1.8.

Badger 5

What we know:

Also on Monday, a winning $146,000 Badger 5 ticket was sold at River Country CO-OP in Dorchester.

Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets are $1 and must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

Wisconsin Lottery

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers that sell winning tickets over $599 get a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.