Winning Powerball, All or Nothing tickets sold in Wisconsin Wednesday

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The Brief A handful of winning lottery tickets were sold in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 5. A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold in Muskego. Two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were also sold, one in Marinette and the other in Brookfield.



It was a lucky Wednesday for some lottery players in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

A winning All or Nothing ticket was sold in Muskego, and two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold, one in Brookfield and one in Marinette.

All or Nothing

What we know:

The winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold at the Pick N Save store on Janesville Road near Lannon Drive in Muskego.

The ticket matched 11 of 11 numbers for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for the All or Nothing ticket were 5-6-9-11-13-14-15-18-19-20-21.

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All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9 p.m. for the evening drawing.

Powerball

What we know:

A few hours later, the Powerball drawing resulted in two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets.

One ticket was purchased at the Circle K store on US-41 and Roosevelt Drive in Marinette. The other ticket was purchased at the Brookfield Corner Pump on Bluemound Road near Brookfield Road.

The winning Powerball tickets matched four of five (14-20-59-60-61) numbers, plus the Powerwall (25).

The estimated jackpot for the Saturday Powerwall drawing of $856 million is the eighth largest in the game's history. It will be the 42nd drawing in this jackpot run. The game record for most consecutive drawings in a jackpot run is 47 drawings.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1. The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338, while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.

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Wisconsin Lottery

By the numbers:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.