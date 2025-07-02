Greendale winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold

article

Brief A winning 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Greendale for Monday night's drawing. The ticket was purchased at Speedway. Wisconsin has had 3,737 total Powerball winners ranging from $4 to $50,000.



The Wisconsin Lottery says a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Speedway near 76th and Grange for the Monday, June 30 drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (13-28-44-52-55) and the Powerball (6).

Dig deeper:

This wasn't the first win at the Greendale Speedway. According to a news release, the store has sold winning scratch tickets of $500,000 and $10,000, and a winning lotto ticket worth $23,000.

There were seven 50,000 Powerball winners across the nation for Monday night's drawing. There was one ticket sold in Pennsylvania that had a 4X Power Play. This turned the 50,000 win into a 200,000 win. Additionally, in Wisconsin there were 3,737 total Powerball winners ranging from $4 to $50,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two-percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.

The Wisconsin Lottery has information on how to claim a prize, which is available at wilottery.com

How to claim the winnings

What you can do:

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

About Powerball drawings

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Lottery said Powerball drawings are on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Powerball tickets are $2 per game, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The Wisconsin Lottery said the odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.