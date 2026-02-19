Winning $128,000 Badger 5 ticket sold in Fond du Lac

article

It's been a good February for those playing the Badger 5 lottery in Wisconsin.

A jackpot-winning ticket of $128,000 was sold at Stop N Go in Fond du Lac for the Wednesday, Feb. 18 drawing, matching five numbers: 2-4-6-12-24.

Winning ticket sold

What we know:

The win represents the largest winning ticket ever sold by the lottery retailer. It is also the third Badger 5 jackpot of more than $100,000 won in February.

"Badger 5 is a popular game here. We sell quite a few Badger 5 tickets," said Stop N Go Manager Kelly Moore. "We're on the opposite side of the Miracle Mile. Hopefully, this win is the start of a Miracle Mile on the north side of Fond du Lac."

Located a few blocks from Fond du Lac's "Miracle Mile," which earned its nickname when four multi-million-dollar winning Lottery tickets were sold at various area locations during the 1990s, Stop N Go joins retailers Philly's on 4th Grocery & Deli and Hansen BP as notable winning locations.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets more than $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds

By the numbers:

Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.