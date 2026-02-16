Winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket sold in Oshkosh

article

The Brief A $100,000 All or Nothing top prize ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Oshkosh for the Friday, Feb. 13 midday drawing. This Kwik Trip location has a history of high-value sales, including previous winning tickets worth $200,000, $50,000, and $10,000. This is Wisconsin’s second $100,000 All or Nothing winner in just nine days.



A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Oshkosh. The play matched 11 of 11 numbers for the Friday, Feb. 13 midday drawing.

This marks the second time in nine days that a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket has been purchased.

Oshkosh winner

What we know:

A news release from Wisconsin Lottery says the Oshkosh Kwik Trip has an impressive history of selling winning tickets. The retailer has previously sold winning $10,000 and $200,000 scratch tickets, as well as a $50,000 Powerball ticket.

Right now, the All or Nothing game is featuring a limited-time offer called All or Nothing Bonus Days. During February, players who purchase a $2 All or Nothing ticket will have a one in seven chance to receive a "Bonus Ticket" for the next Midday drawing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

While Friday the 13th is often associated with bad luck, it has brought big wins to Wisconsin. The largest of these occurred on April 13, 2018, when a player hit a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize.

All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only Lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9:00 p.m. for the evening drawing.