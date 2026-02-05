Winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket sold in Menomonee Falls

article

The Brief A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold in Menomonee Falls. It was sold at the Kwik Trip Near Pilgrim and Main for the Feb. 4 evening drawing. Right now, the All or Nothing lottery game is featuring a limited-time offer called "All or Nothing Bonus Days."



Nothing to it!

A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was purchased at the Menomonee Falls Kwik Trip at Pilgrim and Main for the Feb. 4, 2026, evening drawing.

All or Nothing Bonus Days

What we know:

Currently, the All or Nothing game is featuring a limited-time offer called All or Nothing Bonus Days. During February, players who purchase a $2 All or Nothing ticket will have a one in seven chance to receive a "bonus ticket" for the next midday drawing.

Lucky Kwik Trip

Local perspective:

Since 2017, this particular Kwik Trip store has sold two $100,000 All or Nothing winning tickets, three Badger 5 jackpot tickets ($120,000, $135,000, $27,000) and a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 get a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The odds

By the numbers:

All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9:00 p.m. for the evening drawing.

The odds of winning a Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911, while the odds to win a $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1:1,631,312.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website.

Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.