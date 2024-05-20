Campbellsport sprinter advances to sectionals after WIAA grants waiver

A Campbellsport High School sprinter who was once told he was ineligible now advances to sectionals as he plans to go for a state record.

But there were hurdles to even compete.

He competed at regionals on Monday, May 20, all thanks to support from Wisconsin lawmakers.

Downpour and delayed, nothing was going to dampen Joshua Onwunili’s moment. The Track and Field State Competition at Kiel High School is what he was waiting for.

"It’s crazy, I love this sport," Onwunili said. "And it’s great to run with my teammates and everything."

Onwunili started high school at Campbellsport before moving to Ghana for two years. When he moved back to Wisconsin and returned to school, his transfer status didn’t allow him to compete in state championships.

That is, until the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association granted a waiver.

Wisconsin state representatives told the WIAA the unique circumstances surrounding his residency shouldn't overshadow his dedication and talent.

Joshua Onwunili

"We felt a lot of positive energy from this," said coach Derek Toshner. "I think majority of the state was on our side for this and it’s great to see him out here running."

The WIAA’s 100-meter record is 10.33. On Monday, Onwunili ran a 10.64.

His coach said he was holding back.

"I told him to be conservative," Toshner said. "And so he was really sitting back in the blocks today. The gun would go off and he’s still sitting in the blocks."

Onwunili said you can expect more from him at sectionals on Thursday, May 23.

"Good conditions, warmer weather," he said. "I am going to do it."