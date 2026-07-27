The Brief A suspected lightning strike killed a man in Whitewater on Monday. The 29-year-old was part of a crew trimming trees near Elizabeth and Laurel. The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office and the Whitewater Police Department will conduct the death investigation.



A suspected lightning strike killed a man in Whitewater on Monday morning, July 27.

What we know:

It happened near Elizabeth Street and Laurel Street, just north of Whitewater High School, shortly before 10 a.m. Whitewater Fire & EMS said it was reported that a 29-year-old man was in a tree and possibly electrocuted.

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The fire department found the man unresponsive in a tree, roughly 60 feet from the ground, off of Laurel Street. He was working with a crew that We Energies subcontracted to clear trees in the area.

A supervisor with that crew said there was a "loud bang and a flash," according to Whitewater Fire & EMS, and they thought lightning struck the tree. Severe weather was rolling through at the time, and there was no evidence that immediately suggested the man came in contact with any energized electrical lines.

Members of the tree-trimming crew ascended the tree and lowered the man, who was wearing a safety harness, to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, the 29-year-old man has not been identified. His official cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office and the Whitewater Police Department will conduct the death investigation.