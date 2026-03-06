article

A Whitewater man is accused of committing dozens of child sex crimes after investigators found more than 114,000 child pornography images and videos that depicted more than 4,700 victims.

In court:

Walworth County prosecutors charged 39-year-old Cody Pierson with 20 counts of child pornography possession and 20 counts of child sexual exploitation. He's being held in jail on $250,000 bond.

The backstory:

On March 6, the Whitewater Police Department announced it completed its investigation into the "complex" case. That investigation led to the identification of multiple suspects, including Pierson.

Police executed a search warrant and arrested Pierson, and detectives collected digital evidence as a result of that search that took weeks to extract and analyze. Ultimately, police said they found 114,847 images and videos of child pornography. There were 4,726 different victims identified.

