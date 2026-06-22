Whitefish Bay police presence reported near Hampton, Berkeley

The Brief A heavy police presence was reported near Hampton and Berkeley Boulevard in Whitefish Bay on Monday night. A witness said she heard officers using a megaphone and telling someone to come out with their hands up. Details about what led to the police response were not immediately available.



A heavy police presence was reported in Whitefish Bay on Monday night, June 22.

What we know:

The response was at a home near Hampton and Berkeley.

Scene in Whitefish Bay, near Hampton and Berkeley

Stephanie Flores, who lives in Whitefish Bay, said she heard officers using a megaphone. She also said it started around 6:30 p.m.

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The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was not called to the scene.

What they're saying:

"I could hear them saying on the megaphone, like come out. They said the person’s name. Could not hear what it was. Super muffled, but saying come out, come out, with your hands up in the air," she said. "All that stuff, and so, I guess that made me realize that maybe something more was going on, then what initially happened, I guess."

Scene in Whitefish Bay, near Hampton and Berkeley

Details about what led to the police response were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.