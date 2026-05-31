Whitefish Bay police investigating suspicious encounter involving child

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The Brief A 10-year-old child reported a suspicious encounter with a man in all-black clothing in Whitefish Bay on Saturday. Police say the person offered the child a gift and reached out toward him, but the child safely rode away on their bicycle. The Whitefish Bay Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant and report any relevant information.



On Saturday, May 30, Whitefish Bay police responded to an incident involving a 10-year-old child encountering a suspicious person.

Suspicious encounter

What we know:

According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, the child reported that while riding their bicycle on a sidewalk in the area of Berkeley and Henry Clay, an unknown male, white, about 19 years old and wearing all black clothing, approached them and asked if the child wanted a gift.

The child further said that the person then reached out toward them. The child immediately rode away from the area and reported the incident to their parents, who then contacted the Whitefish Bay police.

No physical contact was reported, and the child was not injured.

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Message from Whitefish Bay PD

What they're saying:

Whitefish Bay police say that while reports of suspicious activity are taken seriously, incidents involving the attempted abduction of a child by a stranger are extremely rare. Police encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Parents are encouraged to discuss personal safety with their children, including the importance of avoiding contact with strangers, trusting their instincts, and immediately reporting suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.