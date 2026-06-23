Whitefish Bay man barricaded in home for hours prior to arrest

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The Brief A 32-year-old man with known mental health issues barricaded himself alone inside a Whitefish Bay home on Monday evening after reportedly threatening to shoot people. Police established a perimeter and used crisis negotiators to engage with the man for several hours after he retreated indoors following an earlier physical altercation. Around 10 p.m., the man exited the home aggressively and was taken into custody using a less-lethal device.



A 32-year-old man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a home on Berkeley Boulevard in Whitefish Bay on Monday evening, June 22.

Incident in Whitefish Bay

What we know:

A news release says this incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, when Whitefish Bay police investigated a "report of a subject walking in the road talking about shooting people in his front yard."

Officials said the man is known to law enforcement due to ongoing mental health issues. He had been in a physical altercation with another person earlier in the day, the news release said.

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When officers arrived, the man retreated into his residence and barricaded himself alone inside. Officers were informed that he made additional threats and those that resided with him were scared that he would harm them.

With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, a secure perimeter was established, and crisis negotiators engaged with him.

Around 10 p.m., the man exited the home in an "aggressive manner," officials said. The man was taken into custody through the use of a less lethal device.

The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and will be transported to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.