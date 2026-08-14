Whitefish Bay Little League watch party fills The Argo

The Brief The Whitefish Bay Junior Blue Dukes missed qualifying for the Little League World Series. Supporters gathered for a watch party at The Argo in Whitefish Bay to cheer on the team. About 100 people attended Friday's free watch party on a giant screen.



The Whitefish Bay Junior Blue Dukes came up just short on making it to the Little League World Series. Win or lose, many in Whitefish Bay showed up to cheer the team on as a watch party was held at The Argo.

Watch party at The Argo

What we know:

Inside The Argo, excitement could not be contained.

"They’ve been waiting for this moment their whole lives – Whitefish Bay hasn’t ever made it that far," said Charlie Malle, a Whitefish Bay fan.

Supporters of the Whitefish Bay Little League team watched as their friends and family hundreds of miles away faced Iowa.

"It’s probably been like, they’ve been telling me it’s the most exciting moments of their lives. That’s what they said," said Owen Collins, a Whitefish Bay fan.

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Comeback win to bittersweet loss

What we know:

The moment was huge, and the team overcame so much to get there. Thursday, Wisconsin turned things around to beat Missouri. That comeback put them just one game away from a spot in the Little League World Series. In the sixth inning, they did it again. Tying the game at 4-4 popped everyone out of their seat.

From there, Wisconsin went over the top.

"They did really good, but then… uh. We tried," said another fan.

It was short-lived, resulting in a bittersweet loss.

"Yeah, it’s pretty sad," said Tommy Fitzgerald, a fan.

Dairy State representation in the World Series will have to wait, as Wisconsin has never made it that far.

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"They did great. They have a great team, lots of comebacks and wins," said Trig Davis, a fan.

"It’s going to be the talk of the town," Collins said.

Friday's watch party at The Argo attracted a big crowd. About 100 people – of all ages – came to watch the game free on a giant screen.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.