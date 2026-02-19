Whitefish Bay burglary; police seek to ID suspect caught on cam

article

The suspect entered a three-story apartment unit from an unlocked exterior first floor door. The subject is seen on Ring Camera footage leaving the area on foot with the stolen items.



Whitefish Bay police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred on Feb. 6.

Burglary

What we know:

According to police, a man entered a three-story apartment unit from an unlocked exterior first floor door and stole a 50-inch Samsung smart TV, a signed Eric Mobley Milwaukee Bucks card, a 750ml Jack Daniel's bottle, and a tote bag.

The suspect is described as a male, white, with a slim build. He was wearing a light-colored knit winter hat, black ear loop face mask, possibly inside-out, a light-colored zip-up coat, black pants, and black shoes.

The subject was seen on Ring Camera footage leaving the area on foot with the stolen items.

The apartment was occupied by the occupants on the upper levels.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.