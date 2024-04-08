When is the next solar eclipse?

Now that the Great North American eclipse is behind us, many are wondering how long we’ll have to wait for another one in the U.S. (Spoiler: a long time)

Americans have two decades to look forward to the next total solar eclipse, but you don’t have to wait that long if you’re willing to travel.

How often do total solar eclipses happen?

The moon begins to eclipse the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Total solar eclipses aren’t as rare as they seem: They happen somewhere in the world about every 18 months, but often they’re over the ocean in the middle of nowhere, according to NASA.

RELATED: Solar eclipse glasses sold on Amazon, in stores recalled

The last time the U.S. experienced a total solar eclipse before 2024 was August 2017.

Solar eclipses of any kind happen two-to-three times per year, NASA says.

When is the next total solar eclipse in America?

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. is on March 30, 2033, but the path of totality will only cross over Alaska and Russia.

After 2024, NASA says the next total solar eclipse visible from any point in the contiguous United States will occur in 2044. Totality will only be visible from North Dakota and Montana.

The next total solar eclipse that will travel across the lower 48 states from coast to coast is in 2045. ​

When is the next total solar eclipse in the world?

The next total solar eclipse is Aug. 12, 2026 over Spain, Iceland and Greenland.

A year later, on Aug. 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will cross parts of North Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.