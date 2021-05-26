What we know about the VTA light rail gunman Sam Cassidy

Before he killed eight co-workers during a morning meeting at a San Jose Valley Transportation Authority facility Wednesday, the alleged gunman was a quiet employee who kept to himself with no apparent major criminal record, according to co-workers and court files.

But civil court records describe 57-year-old Sam James Cassidy differently when he was off the clock. His marriage fell apart more than a decade ago before he started a relationship with another woman that said he became "mentally, physically and sexually abusive."

Photo of the alleged gunman, Samuel James Cassidy, who opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

Authorities are now digging into Cassidy’s past as they try piece together what prompted him to open fire on his co-workers before killing himself shortly after 6:30 a.m. Court records shows he didn't have a major criminal background in Santa Clara County.

Investigators are also combing through evidence at Cassidy’s home at 1178 Angmar Ct. where a fire erupted around the same time the bloodshed began and gasoline and ammunition were found at the scene.

Records show that Cassidy lived at the home on Angmar Court with his ex-wife before they separated in 2004 and ultimately divorced in 2009.

Cassidy later began dating another woman whom he dated for several months before proposing marriage. When she refused, things soured and he filed a restraining order, the woman’s attorney told KTVU. KTVU is not naming the girlfriend.

She responded to the restraining order with her own volley of allegations. She wrote that Cassidy "attempted to force anal sexual intercourse with me" while describing Cassidy as a manipulative man whose alcohol-fueled mood swings often turned into violent sexual and physical assaults.

Both sides filed restraining orders against each other before the two ultimately dropped the matter, according to the woman's attorney, and Cassidy continued his employment at the VTA. Multiple co-workers who asked to not be identified described him as a quite loner who did not seem violent.

The mother of a VTA employee told KTVU that her son thought Cassidy was "strange."

Neighborhood also described him as a loner.

Cassidy worked as an overhead line maintenance worker at the "Guadalupe" facility on the south side of the VTA grounds. Public records showed he earned more than $100,000 a year.

Two minutes after the report of gunfire Wednesday, firefighters responded to a fire at Cassidy's house about eight miles away. A large team of first responders and law enforcement surrounded his home into the afternoon.

A structure fire on the 1800 block of Smith Avenue burned at the same time at a plywood and lumber business at about 6:29 a.m., five minutes before the first call for a shooting at the VTA light-rail yard and is about five miles away from the VTA site.