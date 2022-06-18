Westminster dog show 2022: Schedule, how to watch on TV, livestream

article

The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is being held from June 18, 20-22 at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, NY.

Can you purchase tickets for the dog show?

According to the event, they have reached capacity for all events and are unable to offer tickets to see it in person.

How to watch the dog show on TV and streaming

Westminster Week is free to watch. It will be live streaming on the westminsterkennelclub.org website or you can download the WKC App and FOX Sports App.

You can watch many hours of live coverage on TV.

The full Westminster TV and Live Streaming schedules:

17 hours of live coverage on FS1 and FS2

2.5 hours of the Agility Finals on FOX

1-hour Highlight Show presented by Purina Pro Plan

8-hour live simulcast on FOX Deportes, the largest Spanish-speaking channel in the US

Neither masks nor proof of vaccination will be required of attendees at Westminster's 146th Annual Dog Show and 9th Annual Masters Agility Championship.