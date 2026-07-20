The Brief A Sunday morning stabbing in West Milwaukee left a 28-year-old man dead and a woman injured. Officers responded to a domestic violence call near 52nd and National around 3:30 a.m. Police arrested a 25-year-old Milwaukee man who will face homicide and reckless injury charges.



A Sunday morning stabbing in West Milwaukee sent one woman to the hospital – and left one man dead.

52nd and National

The details:

Police responded to the area of 52nd and National just after 3:30 a.m. for a domestic violence incident.

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When police got on scene, they found two people stabbed multiple times: a 25-year-old West Milwaukee woman and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man.

"Our hearts really go out to the folks that it happened to," said neighbor Rose Hennessy Garza.

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Visible blood stains remained on the porch of a home hours later. Police said the woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Officers said the man died from his injuries and was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

"I hope that there's healing for the family and justice for what happened as well," Hennessy Garza said.

Suspect arrested

What's next:

Police quickly issued a warrant for a 25-year-old Milwaukee man who ran from the scene. But officers said he was arrested hours later.

Despite the early morning violence, neighbors said they still feel safe and at home here.

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"There are good people here, and where there are good people, there are good things that happen," Hennessy Garza said.

West Milwaukee police said the man arrested will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury. He is now at the Criminal Justice Facility.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.