West Milwaukee hit-and-run; bicyclist injured, driver sought

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The Brief West Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist at Miller Park Way and W Mitchell Street on Friday. Police say the bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Infiniti Q50. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-645-2151.



West Milwaukee police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured at a busy intersection.

What we know:

According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded around 7:26 p.m. on Friday, March 20, to the intersection of Miller Park Way and W Mitchell Street for a report of a bicyclist struck in the roadway. Police say the bicyclist sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

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The vehicle involved is believed to be a black Infiniti Q50, which fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on W Mitchell Street.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WMPD at 414-645-2151.