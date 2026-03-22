West Milwaukee hit-and-run; bicyclist injured, driver sought
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - West Milwaukee police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured at a busy intersection.
What we know:
According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded around 7:26 p.m. on Friday, March 20, to the intersection of Miller Park Way and W Mitchell Street for a report of a bicyclist struck in the roadway. Police say the bicyclist sustained injuries as a result of the crash.
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The vehicle involved is believed to be a black Infiniti Q50, which fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on W Mitchell Street.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WMPD at 414-645-2151.
The Source: The West Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report.