West Milwaukee fatal crash; driver arrested after pedestrian struck

A 66-year-old West Milwaukee man died Monday night, March 9, after being struck by a vehicle.

The West Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded to the intersection just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of National and 54th for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Officers found the man at the scene and immediately began rendering aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and completed an investigation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken into custody. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

