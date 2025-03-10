West Milwaukee apartment fire near 54th and Beloit

article

The Brief An apartment building in West Milwaukee was damaged by fire early Monday morning. It happened near 54th and Beloit shortly before 2 a.m. This is a developing story.



Firefighters on Monday morning, March 10, responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 54th and Beloit in West Milwaukee. The call came in shortly before 2 a.m.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.