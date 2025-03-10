West Milwaukee apartment fire near 54th and Beloit
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, March 10, responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 54th and Beloit in West Milwaukee. The call came in shortly before 2 a.m.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
