West Bend church crucifix set on fire, 50-year-old man arrested

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The Brief A man was arrested after police say he set fire to a crucifix at a West Bend church on Friday, Sept. 25. He left the church when confronted but was taken into custody by police a short distance from the church. He was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety.



A West Bend man was arrested after police say he set a crucifix on fire at a church on Friday, Sept. 25.

Incident details

What To Know:

According to the West Bend Police Department, at about 10:20 a.m., police got a report of a man inside Pilgrim Lutheran Church who was trying to start an object on fire.

The man left the church when confronted by church staff. However, he was found a short distance from the church by officers and taken into custody without incident.

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The investigation determined the man had used a lighter to start a crucifix on fire, which caused minor damage. Fire did not spread beyond the crucifix and no injuries were reported.

The 50-year-old West Bend man was taken to the Washington County Jail for charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety.

The investigation is ongoing.