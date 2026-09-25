West Bend church crucifix set on fire, 50-year-old man arrested
WEST BEND, Wis. - A West Bend man was arrested after police say he set a crucifix on fire at a church on Friday, Sept. 25.
Incident details
What To Know:
According to the West Bend Police Department, at about 10:20 a.m., police got a report of a man inside Pilgrim Lutheran Church who was trying to start an object on fire.
The man left the church when confronted by church staff. However, he was found a short distance from the church by officers and taken into custody without incident.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The investigation determined the man had used a lighter to start a crucifix on fire, which caused minor damage. Fire did not spread beyond the crucifix and no injuries were reported.
The 50-year-old West Bend man was taken to the Washington County Jail for charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The West Bend Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page.