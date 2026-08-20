West Allis-West Milwaukee DPW fire, building under construction

The Brief A fire broke out at the under-construction West Allis-West Milwaukee DPW building. It happened near 53rd and Burnham on Thursday morning, Aug. 20. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.



A three-alarm fire broke out at the under-construction West Allis-West Milwaukee Department of Public Works building on Thursday morning, Aug. 20.

53rd and Burnham fire

What we know:

FOX6 News is at the scene near 53rd and Burnham, where the West Allis and West Milwaukee municipal boundaries meet. Large plumes of thick, dark smoke could be seen from as far away as I-94.

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West Allis Assistant Fire Chief Armando Suarez Del Real said there were reports of smoke and fire coming from the building's roof. No injuries have been reported. There was no DPW equipment inside the building.

Multiple agencies, including the West Allis, Greenfield, Milwaukee and Wauwatosa fire departments, responded to the three-alarm fire.

What we don't know:

Suarez Del Real said the cause and origin of the fire are not known at this time because the firefight is active. It's not clear how many people were present at the construction site when the fire started.

New DPW building

Big picture view:

Construction on the more than 223,000-square-foot facility broke ground in 2024 and is expected to be finished this year, according to the City of West Allis. The cost has been estimated at $65–80 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.