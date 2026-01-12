West Allis snowplow name contest; public invited to cast votes

article

The Brief West Allis has narrowed down over 300 resident submissions to the top 30 creative snowplow names. Residents can vote for their favorites at WestAllisWI.gov/PlowName through Jan. 19. The three winning names will be revealed on Jan. 20 and displayed on city plows this winter.



The City of West Allis announced on Monday, Jan. 12, the next phase of its "Name the Snowplow" contest.

"Name the Snowplow" contest

What we know:

A news release says that before the holidays, West Allis residents submitted more than 300 creative and fun name ideas for three of the city’s snowplows. Now, the top 30 name suggestions have been selected, and it’s time to vote.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Voting is open to the public from Jan. 12 through Jan. 19, at 11:59 p.m. The three most voted names will be displayed on West Allis snowplows this winter season.

Cast your vote

What you can do:

Visit WestAllisWI.gov/PlowName to view the finalists and cast your vote.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The winning names will be announced after voting closes on Tuesday, Jan. 20, and the newly-named plows will hit the streets soon after.