West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Hayes, woman injured
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 79-year-old woman was hospitalized after a West Allis rollover crash on Friday night.
What we know:
It happened around 7:10 p.m. West Allis police said they found the woman trapped inside the rolled-over vehicle near 76th and Hayes. Her vehicle appeared to have hit a parked car.
The West Allis Fire Department took the woman to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the West Allis Police Department.