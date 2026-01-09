West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Hayes, woman injured

article

A 79-year-old woman was hospitalized after a West Allis rollover crash on Friday night.

What we know:

It happened around 7:10 p.m. West Allis police said they found the woman trapped inside the rolled-over vehicle near 76th and Hayes. Her vehicle appeared to have hit a parked car.

The West Allis Fire Department took the woman to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation.

