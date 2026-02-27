West Allis police chase stolen car, arrest teens after crash

article

The Brief West Allis police arrested three teens after a chase involving a stolen car. The chase ended with a crash near 58th and National. Police said a fourth person ran from the scene and has not yet been found.



West Allis police arrested three teens after a chase involving a stolen car on Friday.

What we know:

It started at around 7:10 p.m. An officer saw the stolen car at 92nd and National and tried to stop it, but the driver took off down National Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A passenger jumped out of the car near 84th and National. That passenger, identified as a 15-year-old girl from West Allis, was taken into custody.

The car continued to flee police and crashed into a parked car near 58th and National, ending the chase. Police then arrested the driver, identified as a 17-year-old boy from Waukesha, and another passenger, identified as an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee.

What we don't know:

Another passenger ran from the crash scene and has not been found, police said. The investigation is ongoing.