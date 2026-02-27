West Allis police chase stolen car, arrest teens after crash
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police arrested three teens after a chase involving a stolen car on Friday.
What we know:
It started at around 7:10 p.m. An officer saw the stolen car at 92nd and National and tried to stop it, but the driver took off down National Avenue.
A passenger jumped out of the car near 84th and National. That passenger, identified as a 15-year-old girl from West Allis, was taken into custody.
The car continued to flee police and crashed into a parked car near 58th and National, ending the chase. Police then arrested the driver, identified as a 17-year-old boy from Waukesha, and another passenger, identified as an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee.
What we don't know:
Another passenger ran from the crash scene and has not been found, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the crash scene. Information about the chase and arrests is from the West Allis Police Department.