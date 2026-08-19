West Allis Nathan Hale football coaches resign amid investigation

The Brief Seven of the West Allis Nathan Hale High School football team's 11 coaches have resigned this month amid an ongoing investigation. The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District confirmed an open investigation into "possible criminal conduct or misconduct." West Allis Hale hosts Kaukauna on Friday.



Seven of the West Allis Nathan Hale High School football team's 11 coaches have resigned amid an ongoing internal investigation.

Several coaches resign

What we know:

On Tuesday, FOX6 News filed an open records request with the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District for a copy of the investigation. The district denied the request Wednesday, saying it could not release the investigation due to an open investigation into "possible criminal conduct or misconduct."

Through letters sent to Hale's football families, we know the investigation does not involve any of the students who are part of the team.

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Focused on the season

What they're saying:

As for the team, they're trying to focus on what's in front of them, as the season starts Friday.

"I do think that this has brought the kids together. It's brought the staff together. It's brought everybody at Hale together," said Shane Cohen.

Cohen's son, Coleton, is the Huskies' starting senior quarterback. That position, and the player that holds it, is meant to provide steady leadership – on a team that suddenly has a shortage of it.

A look on the field Wednesday shows just four coaches running the Huskies' practice.

A source close to the team said – they're all that's left.

"Obviously, it's disappointing two weeks before the season to have this happen, but you can't help but now — you have to be excited about what's moving forward," Cohen said.

West Allis Hale Principal Matthew Lesar sent a letter to parents Aug. 6 announcing "several" coaches going on administrative leave – due to a "confidential personnel investigation."

Four days later, a follow-up letter said several coaches "have decided not to return."

A source told FOX6 – coaches believe a group chat involving current and now-former staff drew the administration's attention.

Now – Cohen hopes to redirect that attention toward the season and upcoming games.

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"The coaches that were here previously are really good guys. They're some of the nicest guys that we as parents have always gotten along with," Cohen said. "Again, it's disappointing that what they could have done, what's happened to them, but you know, we have to move on from it and avoid the distractions."

FOX6 reached out to West Allis Police to see if the department is involved in this. A deputy chief said – they're not.

As for Hale, the denial of the open records request would indicate the investigation is still ongoing.

Lesar named Cody Schumitsch, who had been the Huskies' defensive coordinator, as interim head coach. Parents told FOX6 they were told more coaches are being brought on to help out this season.

The Huskies host Kaukauna on Friday.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Sam Kraemer and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.