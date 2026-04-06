West Allis named winner of 2026 Strongest Town contest

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The Brief West Allis was named the winner of the 10th annual Strongest Town Contest after defeating Madison and 14 other North American cities. West Allis defeated Spokane, Washington in the Elite Eight and Chicago in the Final Four during March voting. As the 2026 Strongest Town, West Allis will receive a trophy, documentary, national recognition and event invitations.



West Allis has been named the winner of the 10th annual Strongest Town Contest, defeating Madison and 14 other North American cities.

What we know:

The bracket-style competition, presented by Urban3 and Strong Towns, featured four rounds of voting throughout March. West Allis advanced by defeating Spokane, Washington in the Elite Eight and Chicago in the Final Four before ultimately winning the contest.

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The Strongest Town Contest highlights communities working to strengthen neighborhoods, improve local economies and plan for long-term growth. Organizers say the competition focuses on progress and resilience rather than perfection.

This year's finalists included Madison, Sheboygan and West Allis.

Dig deeper:

A "strong town" is defined as a community taking tangible steps to address transportation, housing or financial challenges using what organizers call the "Strong Towns Approach."

As part of being named the 2026 Strongest Town, West Allis will receive a trophy, a mini-documentary about the community, a screening event, a visit from Strong Towns founder Chuck Marohn, tickets to the Strong Town National Gathering and other promotional items.