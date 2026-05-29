West Allis motorcycle vs. truck crash at 76th and Lincoln, 1 injured

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The Brief A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in West Allis on Thursday evening, May 28. The motorcycle and a truck crashed at 76th and Lincoln. Police are investigating what led up to the crash.



One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in West Allis on Thursday evening, May 28.

According to the West Allis Police Department, at about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a truck at 76th and Lincoln.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the truck was on-scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation.