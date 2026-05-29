West Allis motorcycle vs. truck crash at 76th and Lincoln, 1 injured
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WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in West Allis on Thursday evening, May 28.
According to the West Allis Police Department, at about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a truck at 76th and Lincoln.
When officers arrived, they found the driver of the truck was on-scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
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The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The West Allis Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.