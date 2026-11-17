The Brief Benjamin Carpenter is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the October 2024 death of his wife, Erica Carpenter, in West Allis. Prosecutors say Carpenter collected life insurance and benefit funds. Police issued an arrest warrant for Carpenter, and he was arrested on Tuesday morning, Nov. 17.



It has taken two years to bring charges against a West Allis man police said killed his wife and then tried covering it up. A warrant was issued, and he was arrested on Tuesday morning, Nov. 17.

2024 death

The backstory:

This all started in October 2024. Police were called to a West Allis home for a welfare check for Erica Carpenter.

Prosecutors said police arrived and found the 40-year-old woman bleeding from her head, and her husband, Benjamin Carpenter, was performing CPR on her. Prosecutors said he told police his wife had not been feeling well and collapsed while they were in the basement of their home doing laundry. He said he tried carrying her up the stairs, and they fell together when she hit her head.

Benjamin Carpenter

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Prosecutors said Carpenter collected life insurance and money from a benefit honoring his wife. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help.

Through the course of the lengthy investigation, police said they discovered Carpenter had been having an affair with another woman and said he planned to tell his wife, but she died before that happened. Police said deleted text messages revealed his wife had questioned him about putting powder in her drinks.

Intersection of 95th and Manitoba in West Allis

Toxicology reports showed insomnia medication and hydrocodone in her system at the time of her death. Her final cause of death was undetermined, but the deputy chief medical examiner said her death may have been the result of asphyxia and indicated a blunt force neck injury. A criminal complaint explains Carpenter was questioned about his background as a jiu-jitsu black belt and the choke submission move.

Last year, police were called to the same home and said his girlfriend said Carpenter tried strangling her. Months later, they were called again for another domestic abuse situation between the two.

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Carpenter arrested

What To Know:

Neighbors told FOX6 News they saw Carpenter as recently as this weekend. A FOX6 News crew knocked when movement was seen in the home, though no one answered. A warrant has been issued for Carpenter's arrest.

West Allis Police Department said that Carpenter was taken into custody in the morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.