West Allis man charged in hit-and-run death of man seated in front yard

A 37-year-old West Allis man has been charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old man who was sitting in a front yard near 86th Street and W. Adler Street on Sunday, Aug. 30.

James Bohringer faces three counts:

second-degree reckless homicide

hit-and-run resulting in death

knowingly operating a vehicle while revoked, causing death of another

Witnesses say a Ford Fusion pulled out of a parking lot near 86th and Adler at a high-rate of speed, hit a parked car and then the victim who was sitting in a front yard, not before hitting a house and stalling in the street, according to a complaint.

As witnesses attempted to give aid to the victim, they saw the driver — later identified as Bohringer — get out of the vehicle. The driver looked like the boyfriend of a woman in the area. Another witness approached the driver, smelled alcohol on his breath and told him he couldn't leave. The witness believes they overheard the driver say, "I just killed someone."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

While on the scene, the driver never once came to render aid to the victim or acknowledge he was responsible, according to the criminal complaint.

A short time later, Bohringer left with a woman familiar to witnesses. Investigators were made aware of the woman's residence and searched the home where they found photos of the suspect and a set of keys on the apartment's floor that fit the Ford Fusion. Mail addressed to Bohringer was found in striking vehicle, according to police.

Hours after the crash, police went to the home of Bohringer's aunt believing he may be there. As the aunt talked to officers, Bohringer jumped out of the window and ran from police. Not complying with police orders to stop, he was tased and placed under arrest.

The aunt said he had shown up at her door telling her he "[expletive] up big time" and needed a place to stay. She became uncomfortable with the situation and made him leave, not before he came back to her door begging to be let in shortly before police arrived.

Bohringer was previously convicted of OWI, a second offense, with a minor child passenger in the car on March 25, 2015. His operating privilege was revoked for 36 months and he never took action to reinstate his license. Police believe he had to have known his license was revoked at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Bohringer could face over 50 years in prison and be fined over $200,000.

He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Sept. 11.