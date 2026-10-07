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West Allis house fire near 90th and Rogers; 6 arrested

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 7, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Authorities arrested six people at the scene of a Tuesday house fire in West Allis. 
    • Police reported that multiple occupants outside the home were uncooperative.
    • As detectives tried to begin their investigation, several people continued to interfere and were subsequently arrested. 

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Authorities arrested six people at the scene of a house fire in West Allis on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

West Allis fire

The Details:

According to the West Allis Police Department, at approximately 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of 90th and Rogers for an active fire. 

According to police, numerous residents were standing outside and refused to cooperate with officers.

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West Allis detectives arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m. to investigate the fire's cause.

Six arrested

Dig deeper:

As detectives tried to begin their investigation, police said several people continued to be uncooperative and obstruct the investigation. These individuals were arrested.  

The arrests included a 26-year-old man for disorderly conduct and making threats to law enforcement; a 32-year-old woman for disorderly conduct; a 21-year-old man for threats against law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer; and a 37-year-old woman for obstructing an officer.

Additionally, a 25-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were arrested for negligent handling of burning materials.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyWest AllisNews