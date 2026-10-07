West Allis house fire near 90th and Rogers; 6 arrested

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The Brief Authorities arrested six people at the scene of a Tuesday house fire in West Allis. Police reported that multiple occupants outside the home were uncooperative. As detectives tried to begin their investigation, several people continued to interfere and were subsequently arrested.



Authorities arrested six people at the scene of a house fire in West Allis on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

West Allis fire

The Details:

According to the West Allis Police Department, at approximately 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of 90th and Rogers for an active fire.

According to police, numerous residents were standing outside and refused to cooperate with officers.

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West Allis detectives arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m. to investigate the fire's cause.

Six arrested

Dig deeper:

As detectives tried to begin their investigation, police said several people continued to be uncooperative and obstruct the investigation. These individuals were arrested.

The arrests included a 26-year-old man for disorderly conduct and making threats to law enforcement; a 32-year-old woman for disorderly conduct; a 21-year-old man for threats against law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer; and a 37-year-old woman for obstructing an officer.

Additionally, a 25-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were arrested for negligent handling of burning materials.