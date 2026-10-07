West Allis house fire near 90th and Rogers; 6 arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Authorities arrested six people at the scene of a house fire in West Allis on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
West Allis fire
The Details:
According to the West Allis Police Department, at approximately 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of 90th and Rogers for an active fire.
According to police, numerous residents were standing outside and refused to cooperate with officers.
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West Allis detectives arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m. to investigate the fire's cause.
Six arrested
Dig deeper:
As detectives tried to begin their investigation, police said several people continued to be uncooperative and obstruct the investigation. These individuals were arrested.
The arrests included a 26-year-old man for disorderly conduct and making threats to law enforcement; a 32-year-old woman for disorderly conduct; a 21-year-old man for threats against law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer; and a 37-year-old woman for obstructing an officer.
Additionally, a 25-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were arrested for negligent handling of burning materials.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department.