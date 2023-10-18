West Allis homicide near 64th and Lincoln; car missing, police say
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are investigating the homicide of a man in his 20s near S. 64th Street and W. Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Police say it is not yet know if it is related to a carjacking, but officials say there is a car missing.
Crime scene near 64th and Lincoln, West Allis
