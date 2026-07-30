West Allis crash; motorcycle, minivan collide; 1 taken to hospital

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The Brief A crash in West Allis on Wednesday night, July 29, sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. A motorcycle and a minivan collided at about 8:50 p.m. near 108th Street and Dakota Avenue. The crash occurred when the minivan reportedly turned in front of the motorcycle.



A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash in West Allis on Wednesday night, July 29.

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, a motorcycle and a minivan collided around 8:50 p.m. near 108th and Dakota.

A preliminary investigation reveals the collision occurred when a southbound motorcycle on 108th Street and a minivan turning west into a shopping center intersected.

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Police said it appears the minivan turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.