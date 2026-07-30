West Allis crash; motorcycle, minivan collide; 1 taken to hospital
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WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash in West Allis on Wednesday night, July 29.
What we know:
According to the West Allis Police Department, a motorcycle and a minivan collided around 8:50 p.m. near 108th and Dakota.
A preliminary investigation reveals the collision occurred when a southbound motorcycle on 108th Street and a minivan turning west into a shopping center intersected.
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Police said it appears the minivan turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department.