West Allis crash, 76th and Beloit; pickup truck, e-bike collide
MILWAUKEE - The West Allis Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and an e-bike that happened Friday afternoon, June 26.
76th and Beloit
What we know:
West Allis police said the crash happened at around 1:50 p.m. FOX6 News was at the scene, at 76th and Beloit, and obtained surveillance video that captured the crash.
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Police said the cyclist was riding on 76th Street, disregarded a light and collided with a pickup truck that was driving on Beloit Road.
The cyclist was injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
What we don't know:
It's not clear how serious the cyclist's injuries are.
The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene at 76th and Beloit, obtained surveillance video and request information from the West Allis Police Department.