Expand / Collapse search

West Allis crash, 76th and Beloit; pickup truck, e-bike collide

By  and 
FOX6 News Milwaukee
West Allis
Published June 26, 2026 6:47 PM CDT
Published June 26, 2026 6:47 PM CDT
Pickup truck, e-bike crash in West Allis
Pickup truck, e-bike crash in West Allis

Pickup truck, e-bike crash in West Allis

The West Allis Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and an e-bike that happened Friday afternoon, June 26.

The Brief

    • A pickup truck and an e-bike crashed in West Allis on Friday afternoon.
    • Police said the cyclist was on 76th, ignored a light and collided with a truck on Beloit.
    • The cyclist was injured and taken to a hospital. The driver cooperated with police.

MILWAUKEE - The West Allis Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and an e-bike that happened Friday afternoon, June 26.

76th and Beloit

What we know:

West Allis police said the crash happened at around 1:50 p.m. FOX6 News was at the scene, at 76th and Beloit, and obtained surveillance video that captured the crash.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said the cyclist was riding on 76th Street, disregarded a light and collided with a pickup truck that was driving on Beloit Road. 

The cyclist was injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how serious the cyclist's injuries are.

E-bike, E-scooter safety concerns
E-bike, E-scooter safety concerns

E-bike, E-scooter safety concerns

More and more data shows uptick in crashes involving E-bikes and E-scooters. Wisconsin Live Desk got insight into the data.

The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene at 76th and Beloit, obtained surveillance video and request information from the West Allis Police Department.

West AllisNews