The Brief A pickup truck and an e-bike crashed in West Allis on Friday afternoon. Police said the cyclist was on 76th, ignored a light and collided with a truck on Beloit. The cyclist was injured and taken to a hospital. The driver cooperated with police.



The West Allis Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and an e-bike that happened Friday afternoon, June 26.

76th and Beloit

What we know:

West Allis police said the crash happened at around 1:50 p.m. FOX6 News was at the scene, at 76th and Beloit, and obtained surveillance video that captured the crash.

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Police said the cyclist was riding on 76th Street, disregarded a light and collided with a pickup truck that was driving on Beloit Road.

The cyclist was injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how serious the cyclist's injuries are.