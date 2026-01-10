Expand / Collapse search

West Allis crash near 73rd and Greenfield, child seriously injured

By
Published  January 10, 2026 4:02pm CST
West Allis
article

Crash scene near 73rd and Greenfield

The Brief

    • Two vehicles were involved in a West Allis crash near 73rd and Greenfield.
    • Police said a child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
    • A preliminary investigation determined a driver failed to yield the right of way.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A child was seriously injured in a West Allis crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 10.

What they're saying:

It happened near 73rd and Greenfield. The West Allis Police Department said two vehicles were involved, and a preliminary investigation determined a driver failed to yield the right of way.

A child who was in one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver who failed to yield cooperated with officers, and police said nothing appears to be a criminal violation at this time.

article

