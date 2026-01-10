West Allis crash near 73rd and Greenfield, child seriously injured
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A child was seriously injured in a West Allis crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 10.
What they're saying:
It happened near 73rd and Greenfield. The West Allis Police Department said two vehicles were involved, and a preliminary investigation determined a driver failed to yield the right of way.
A child who was in one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver who failed to yield cooperated with officers, and police said nothing appears to be a criminal violation at this time.
The Source: FOX6 News was at the crash scene and requested information from the West Allis Police Department.