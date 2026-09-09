West Allis crash near 108th and Arthur, vehicle hit home, driver arrested

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The Brief West Allis police are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 9. According to police, a vehicle crashed into a home near 108th and Arthur. The driver, a Milwaukee man, was taken into custody.



An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody following a crash in West Allis on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Car crashes into home

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, the driver crashed into a home near 108th and Arthur around 8 a.m.

There appears to be major structural damage to the home, police said. Building inspectors from the City of West Allis Code Enforcement are being sent to the scene.

An occupant was inside the home at the time, but they were not injured.

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The crash remains under investigation. Preliminary information indicates impairment did not play a role in the crash.

The driver, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for reckless driving and negligent vehicle operation.