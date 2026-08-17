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West Allis assault, shots fired incident near 86th and Greenfield

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 17, 2026 7:55 AM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 7:55 AM CDT
article

West Allis assault, shots fired incident near 86th and Greenfield

The Brief

    • Authorities arrested one person following a Sunday night incident in West Allis.
    • Police responded to reports of an altercation near 86th Street and Greenfield Avenue.
    • An assault occurred, and a weapon was allegedly fired.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was taken into custody on Sunday night, Aug. 16, following an assault and reported gunfire in West Allis.

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, officers responded to the area of 86th Street and Greenfield Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m. following reports of an altercation. 

Investigators determined that an assault took place and that a weapon was allegedly discharged by an occupant of an apartment building.

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An individual was arrested at the scene, and authorities state that the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department. 

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