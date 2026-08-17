West Allis assault, shots fired incident near 86th and Greenfield
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WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was taken into custody on Sunday night, Aug. 16, following an assault and reported gunfire in West Allis.
What we know:
According to the West Allis Police Department, officers responded to the area of 86th Street and Greenfield Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m. following reports of an altercation.
Investigators determined that an assault took place and that a weapon was allegedly discharged by an occupant of an apartment building.
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An individual was arrested at the scene, and authorities state that the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the West Allis Police Department.