West Allis assault, shots fired incident near 86th and Greenfield

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The Brief Authorities arrested one person following a Sunday night incident in West Allis. Police responded to reports of an altercation near 86th Street and Greenfield Avenue. An assault occurred, and a weapon was allegedly fired.



One person was taken into custody on Sunday night, Aug. 16, following an assault and reported gunfire in West Allis.

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, officers responded to the area of 86th Street and Greenfield Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m. following reports of an altercation.

Investigators determined that an assault took place and that a weapon was allegedly discharged by an occupant of an apartment building.

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An individual was arrested at the scene, and authorities state that the investigation remains ongoing.