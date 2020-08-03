'We're excited:' Milwaukee Public Museum to reopen Aug. 21, masks will be required

The Milwaukee Public Museum will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, Aug. 21. In recognition of the Museum’s August Member and Donor Appreciation Month, MPM members and donors will receive access to exhibits a week earlier, on Aug. 13.

“We’re excited to welcome people back to the Museum,” said Dr. Ellen Censky, President and CEO, Milwaukee Public Museum. “Though visits in this first phase of reopening may look a little different, we are excited to offer new and unique ways to safely connect our visitors to nature and culture.”

According to a press release, during the museum’s first phase of opening masks will be required.

Additionally, visitors will be guided through the museum space via one-way paths, and several exhibits and public spaces will be closed. To supplement available exhibits, MPM has enabled free WiFi for visitors and will be rolling out new monthly programming videos tied to various exhibits.

In order to maintain safe social distancing, all visitors will be required to reserve a one-time entry ticket for a specific block of time up to 14 days prior to visiting the Museum.

Signage and floor decals in public areas and elevators will remind visitors of social distancing guidelines. All visitors will enter at the Wells Street entrance and exit via the MacArthur Square parking garage to avoid cross traffic.

“The safety of our staff and visitors is our highest priority,” said Dr. Censky. “As we carefully and cautiously welcome visitors back to MPM, we look forward to providing members, visitors, and the community with new, innovative ways to encounter our collections.”

Tickets and member reservations can be made online starting Thursday, Aug. 6. Museum members are required to create a new account online beforehand to receive their benefits, while visitors are asked to create one in order to receive special promotions like the Milwaukee County resident discount.

For more information on what to expect from your first visit back since MPM’s March 15 closure, or to purchase tickets, go to www.mpm.edu.